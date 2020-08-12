Family seeks justice for loved one after fatal stabbing

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s been a week since a woman was fatally stabbed in the Hub City.

With the investigation still active, a family member says the victim was only living in Jackson for a year and was on a journey to better her life.

“To know her was literally to love her, she had a dynamite personality,” said Charley Harrison.

Harrison says her life is forever changed after her mother, Lisa Palmer, lost her life in a shocking way.

Last Friday, Jackson police rushed to an area near South Fairgrounds street where they found Lisa with a deep cut to her neck.

“I just cleaned her stuff out of her room and she has bags of coloring books and stuff she was gonna give my son. She didn’t get a chance to do that because she thought she was coming right back upstairs to go to sleep, but instead she was stabbed in her neck,” explained Harrison.

Authorities say Sandra Gayton is a suspect in the homicide investigation and is still on the loose.

Charley Harrison does not know Sandra personally, but she is urging everyone to be on the lookout.

“It has to be the community. It has to be friends, family, loved ones, people with hearts. You have to understand this was my mom. You have a mom. Everybody has a mom,” Harrison said.

Harrison says her mother was a light in her community, and her friends even set up a memorial in her honor.

“If you knew my mom you just had a laugh… a ball… everybody in this complex that knew her… goofy, she was so funny,” Harrison shared.

Harrison says she will not rest until there is justice for her mother.

“I have a reward out of my own pocket I’m willing to bless you, you have no idea how I will bless you. If you have any information with my mom. Please, I’m begging you, please God,” Harrison pleaded.

If you know any details that could help investigators call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.