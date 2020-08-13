Immunizations being offered by local health department

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s that time of year again: time to get your children vaccinated.

Students must have shot records up-to-date whether they are enrolled in virtual learning or in-person learning.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will be doing immunizations this month at the health department.

Vaccines required for students entering kindergarten include measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, diphtheria, tetanus pertussis and polio.

“There are diseases out there that are vaccine preventable, and so we encourage parents and guardians to make sure that their children are vaccinated in order to prevent other outbreaks,” said Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Public Information Officer Mallory Cooke.

To make an appointment, call the health department at (731) 423-3020.