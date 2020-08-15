Powerful Cold Front To Bring Cooler Weather Ahead

Weather Update – 6:33 a.m. – Saturday, August 15th

**DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM**

Another hot day ahead as high temperatures around 90 degrees along with the usual pop up isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. Scattered storms return on Sunday as a cold front comes to bring cooler-than-average weather to West Tennessee next week. In fact, next week will feature lower 60’s for morning lows almost all week long!

TODAY

Patchy dense fog in the morning to mostly sunny skies the first half, highs around 90. Skies will become partly cloudy in the late afternoon with a few isolated heavy downpours.

A cold front will approach the area tonight and move through the area on Sunday. A few pop up storms will be in the area again as the front passes through around mid day.



Temperatures will warm up to the middle 80s Sunday afternoon. Under mostly clear skies temperatures could drop to the lower 60s by sunrise Monday but there’s even cooler weather ahead after that! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the hour-by-hour forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

