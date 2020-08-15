WBBJ Anchor Ariana Alexa says ‘goodbye’ to West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. –WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Evening Anchor Ariana Alexa is leaving WBBJ after spending three years anchoring the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. newscasts.

She is heading home to San Diego to be with her family. She plans to continue in the news and entertainment industry.

She says one of the things she enjoyed most about West Tennessee was creating “What’s New Wednesday,” a segment highlighting local businesses in the area where she would put her skills to the test from throwing axes, goat yoga to making soap from scratch.

Alexa says she also enjoyed honoring Multiplying Good recipients, which focused on local heroes who make a positive impact in the community.

You can stay in touch with Ariana Alexa on her YouTube or Instagram.

She started her news career in Topeka, Kansas then ventured off to Spokane, Washington as the morning anchor where she started the “A-list” entertainment segment.

She’s interviewed celebrities at red carpets at the Grammy and Academy Awards.

She’s also appeared on true crime shows like Snapped, Fear Thy Neighbor, and Fatal Attraction.