Sunny And Less Humid Monday

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Sunday, August 16th –

We ended the weekend on a nice note with temperatures feeling refreshing thanks to less humid conditions building in. High pressure moving in will help keep us dry, with our lows in the lower 60s Monday morning.

We’ll see similar conditions tomorrow with highs just shy of 90°F in the afternoon. Winds will continue to stay light out of the northwest. Another cold front will move in Tuesday that could give us some isolated showers and storms, but otherwise expect low rain chances this week. This front will help bring in some slightly cooler temperatures, with highs in the lower 80s by mid-week.

