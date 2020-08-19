Health officials share new details on local positivity rate, explain isolation periods

JACKSON, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and more and more patients are being hospitalized at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

“I don’t think people understand how dangerous this virus is. It’s not like the flu. I read some articles yesterday that say it’s now the third leading cause of death in the United States,” said chief compliance officer for West Tennessee Healthcare, Amy Garner.

West Tennessee Healthcare has tested more than 9,000 people for COVID-19. 1,339 of those have tested positive, which is a 14.86% positivity rate.

“You have to be really sick to be hospitalized,” Garner said. “About 40% of these patients end up in the ICU.”

“The household contacts. They get the worse deal of all,” said Kim Tedford, regional director of the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Say a child tests positive for COVID-19. Once they get through their 10 day isolation period with the last 24 hours being symptom free, then the care taker starts their 14 days of quarantine. That’s a total of at least 24 days you could be in quarantine/isolation.

And headed into flu season, and people spending more time outside once it starts cooling down — leading to more bug bites — only adds to health officials’ concerns.

“Anything you can do to prevent these illnesses, going into flu season, that is only going to help our community and the hospital and healthcare workers,” Garner said.

“We’re not gonna give up,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger. “We’re gonna keep trying to educate, we’re gonna keep telling you about ways you can take responsibility to protect yourselves and your family and your friends.”

As a reminder, there’s a free mask giveaway happening Wednesday at East Jackson Church of Christ until 7 p.m.