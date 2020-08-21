Health officials discuss discharged patients, mask mandate extension

JACKSON, Tenn. — There are now two more deaths in Madison County due to complications from COVID-19.

An 80-year-old woman and 90-year-old woman now bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 33.

But the hospital is discharging more positive patients than they’re admitting.

“We discharged 14 COVID-positive patients yesterday. So that’s great!” said Amy Garner, West Tennessee Healthcare Chief Compliance Officer.

And now the hospital has started a new remote patient monitoring program.

This program allows doctors and nurses to keep track of discharged COVID patients until they’re completely recovered.

“Some of these patients will be given a device that measures their oxygen saturation and measures their heart rate. It’s about the size of a watch,” Garner said.

Jackson-Madison County Schools athletics is moving to phase two, which means games can start on September 4.

“The athletes want to play and the principals want to allow our students to have that opportunity,” said JMCSS Public Information Officer Greg Hammond.

The mask mandate is also set to expire next Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

Health officials and city leaders started to discuss if the mandate will be extended.

“No decision has been made. We’re reaching out to the Governor’s Office. There has to be some alignment with his executive orders and what we can and can’t do,” said Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Director Kim Tedford.

And health officials continue to remind you to wash your hands, practice social distancing and wear a mask in public.