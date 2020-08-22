Low Rain Chances Through The Weekend And The Latest On The Tropics

Weather Update – 7:35 p.m. – Saturday, August 22nd –

It’s been another standard late summer day. We saw a below average high of 85°F here in Jackson. A stray shower or two popped up in areas mainly south and east of Interstate 40, but rain chances will diminish into the evening. Expect mostly clear and calm conditions for the night ahead and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wouldn’t be surprised to see patchy fog in spots that saw some rain.

Sunday will mirror what we saw Saturday, although the chance for rain is a bit more unlikely. Most locations will be dry with mostly sunny skies in the forecast. This will be the trend into early next week, with temperatures staying at or slightly below our average high of 90°F. All eyes are on the tropics with the latest forecast track for Tropical Storm Marco now further east. Marco is about 48 hours ahead of Tropical Storm Laura, which currently sits just west of Puerto Rico.

The forecast has Marco becoming a Category 1 hurricane by Sunday afternoon. If the track stays the same it could possibly make landfall around the central Gulf/Louisiana coast by Monday afternoon. Laura’s track has it also becoming a Category 1 hurricane by Tuesday afternoon and making landfall around the same area Wednesday afternoon, about 36 to 48 hours after Marco.

It’s still too soon to tell whether West Tennessee could get remnants of any of these storms in the forecast but locally heavy rainfall and scattered storms are possible as early as Wednesday through Friday next week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News over the weekend for a look at the systems for the latest tropical updates, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

