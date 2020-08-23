Authorities search for missing teen

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County Sheriff’s office is searching for a teenage girl.

16-year-old Sayuri Roman is missing.

She is about 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, light blue ripped jeans, black and white shoes, and carrying a white bag with flowers on it.

She was dropped off at work in Saltillo around 11:50 Sunday morning.

An employer said she left work around 2 Sunday afternoon.

She has not returned to her foster parents’ home, and has not been heard from.

Officials say she has family in Decaturville, Clarksville and Nashville.

If you have any information that could help police, you can contact police at 731-925-9007.