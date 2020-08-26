Bethel uses on-campus clinic to fight COVID-19

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A local university discussed their comprehensive plan on fighting COVID-19 on campus.

Bethel University reopened August 10. They knew coronavirus was still a big concern, and that’s why they are using their on-campus clinic as a testing hub.

“Ever since school started on August 10, we’ve been primarily dealing with the COVID-19 situation,” said Bethel College of Health Sciences Vice President Dr. Joseph Hames.

The clinic is open to all students, faculty and staff, and it is run by the McKenzie Medical Center.

“We don’t test everybody that comes on campus, only those who have been exposed or are showing symptoms are tested,” Hames said.

The school keeps a running test total on the website. So far, they’ve had 37 positive tests in the past month.

Officials have taken extra steps in university buildings to ensure student safety, with mask requirements and socially distanced desks.

Any student who tests positive is quarantined in a dorm with other COVID-positive students.

“We also do our own contact tracing so that anyone who has been exposed to a positive case are also quarantined in their dorm room,” Hames said. “And those students who are quarantined have their meals brought to them three times a day.”

As Carroll County approaches more than 500 total cases of COVID-19, the hope is that Bethel can be transparent and provide their students and faculty with the resources they need to keep the virus under control.

“With these uncertain times, I think we at Bethel are doing a really good job,” Hames said.

The numbers posted on their website do not include tests administered by other organizations.