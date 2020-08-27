Wind Advisory And Flash Flood Watch For West Tennessee

Weather Update: Wednesday, August 27–

*Wind Advisory Through Friday Afternoon.

*Flash Flood Watch Through Saturday Morning.

We start the day with cloudy skies in the mid 70’s along with few scattered sprinkles. Clouds will be with us through the day but rain chances will be low. Rain chances will greatly increase overnight and into Friday as the remnants of Hurricane Laura approach the area. Friday will bring very windy conditions in the late morning and afternoon.

Rain bands with winds gusting to 40 mph move through during the day tomorrow. You’ll want to get the errands taken care of today as tomorrow looks challenging.

As the weather gets going into tomorrow you’ll want to be weather aware. Join us online and on-air for updates and also, download our weather app!

