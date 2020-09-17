Lambuth Area Neighborhood Association launches RIFA food drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of the Lambuth neighborhood have launched their 9-1-1 food drive for RIFA.

Organizers are urging residents to collect 11 food items, and drop them off on September 27 at the West Tennessee Farmers’ Market.

The drive is aimed at helping RIFA regain some of their donations that were reduced because of COVID-19.

RIFA set a goal to raise 100,000 pounds of food in the month of September.

President of the Lambuth Area Neighborhood Association, Frank McMeen, said its not unusual for their community to come together to help.

“Our residents said, we need to do something to help, especially during the time of COVID and all the issues with COVID,” McMeen said.

RIFA recently received a grant to help with the goal as well.