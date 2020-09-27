A special celebration was held for west Tennessee woman

JACKSON, Tenn. – Jackson residents held a drive by birthday celebration for Laura Collier Sunday. Collier turned 55 years-old and says she wanted to celebrate her birthday in the safest way possible.

Johnny Collier, Laura’s husband says he wanted to plan this special celebration for his wife. He says she’s been both a good wife and mother to their two children.

Everyone at the party danced, celebrated with cake and delicious food.

“It feels wonderful. I am so happy, filled with joy that all my friends and family would come to celebrate me,” Collier said.

“I think this is a very awesome celebration. We thank God for life. My baby sister is celebrating her fifty-fifth birthday. Glory be to God so we thank God for that and God couldn’t have provided a more better day for it,” Ronnie Cole said.

Collier catered the party herself and says she wouldn’t have had it any other way.