Top 5 Plays: Week 6

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 6 of the high school football season are as followed:

#5: Haywood’s Jaylen Lewis delivers a big hit to South Gibson’s Nash Stidham.

#4: Gibson County’s Hayden Crandall steps in front to pick off West Carroll’s Xander Moon.

#3: Union City’s Wes Tilghman takes off through the middle of the South Side defense for a touchdown.

#2: South Gibson’s Landon Lambert scores after breaking several tackles.

#1: Milan’s Anthony Brown uses his speed to sprint past the Huntingdon defense on his way to the end zone.