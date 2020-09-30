Multiplying Good: Terry Tatum

For the past two years Oakfield Baptist church has hosted a day dedicated to giving back to their community.

It’s ‘Robert Roe community Love Our Neighbor Day’ and one of the church members leading by example is Terry Tatum.

“It’s what the bible tells us to do. You know we’re supposed to love our neighbors. We’re supposed to help them,” Tatum explained.

Tatum helped the church start the day of giving in honor of late church member and close friend Robert Roe.

“He always helped people no matter what they needed if he could he would help them,” Tatum shared.

But it’s not just one day a year that Tatum is giving back. From helping families get through Christmas, to hand delivering furniture to someone who needs it… Tatum is dedicated to giving back all year long, especially this year.

“Anytime somebody needs it is a good time to help them, but 2020 has been a hard year. It hasn’t been the easiest year for us,” Tatum said.

Tatum said it was people like Robert Roe who helped him through life, and he hopes to be that person for others.

“If you can just build somebody’s confidence up a little bit it helps,” Tatum said.

Tatum personally collects and stores donations all year round, and every item at the event is given away completely free.