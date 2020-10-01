Baby Yoda doll helps fight wildfires

(CBS Newspath) — When 5-year-old Carver learned of wildfires in his state, he wanted to help.

So as part of a donation drive, he sent a Baby Yoda doll in a care package to firefighters.

With it he sent a note that read “Here’s a friend for you in case you get lonely.”

And the heroic responders loved it.

Baby Yoda is now force-fighting fires with crews on the front lines.

The doll’s travels are documented in a Facebook group called “Baby Yoda fights fires,” and the page is already more than 25,000 followers strong.

Carver’s grandmother, who helped send Yoda, calls it “A bit of sunshine during such a dark time.”