Group aims to combat misconceptions about feared animals

JACKSON, Tenn. — Snakes have quite the reputation, and most of that reputation is negative.

Did you know killing a native species of snake in Tennessee is actually illegal?

“A lot of people out there who just don’t understand reptiles. There’s a lot of misconceptions and fear,” said Eugenia McMullin, creator of the Tennessee Reptile and Amphibian Identification.

That’s one piece of information that McMullin is aiming to help spread.

She helped create the group “Tennessee Reptile and Amphibian Identification,” dedicated to clearing up misconceptions about these animals and making sure residents are informed about why they are helpful to the ecosystem.

“The reason that snake is there is because it’s following the trail of a rodent, so if you have rats around your house, if you have mice around your house, that’s why you’re going to have snakes,” McMullin said.

And if you think there’s a simple trick to getting them to stay away, you’re mistaken.

“None of them work. The specific commercial products? There’s no proven backing that they work. In fact it’s been proven time and again they don’t,” McMullin said.

It’s not just snakes — users can post pictures asking for help identifying any sort of reptile or amphibian.

McMullin says the best thing people can do is stay informed about these animals, and know what you should do to protect them, or at least prevent them from running into trouble.

“Learn what you are afraid of, because the more you know about them, the more you’re going to understand them,” McMullin said.

As the winter months approach, reptiles and amphibians are going to be dormant, and try not to interrupt them.

“They’re not actually out there to try and hunt or anything,” McMullin said. “You shouldn’t see them up and in your house at that time either.”

To check out the Facebook page and get more information, click here.