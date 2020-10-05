Jackson resident warns of amazon scam

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Friday morning a Jackson resident received a phone call concerning their family’s amazon account.

That person says they recently ordered from amazon’s website, and was told the phone call was from a customer service worker trying to help them.



The accused hacker convinced the victim they needed to download cash app to get refunded after being charged twice.

The victim says they are usually smart about avoiding scams, but fell for this one because the hackers knew so much personal information including all of their account history.

More than 1-thousand dollars was taken from their account.

Better Business Bureau’s director of communications, Nancy Crawford, says once a scammer takes money it’s hard to get it back. So it’s important to be aware. She says the number of online scams reported to the BBB has increased from 32 people in 2019 to 91 in 2020 so far.

When ordering online, Crawford suggests checking customer reviews, reading the terms and conditions, and finding out their return policy.