Week 7 Player of the Week: Justin Woods

JACKSON, Tenn. — At the high school level, it’s fairly common to see individuals get time on both sides of the football. However what is not as common, is seeing someone display consistency at multiple positions throughout the course of an entire game.

North Side’s Justin Woods is that type of athlete, which is why he takes home the Player of the Week award for Week 7. At running back and linebacker, the junior’s performance Friday night helped lead the Indians to a 42-6 win over local region rival Liberty Tech.

Each week for Coach Powell’s ball club, Woods is reliable in the run game and also disciplined in shutting down opportunities on defense.

“When I’m on offensive I try to read the defense to see how they set up, to see what cuts I can make, if I need to stay outside or if I don’t need to make a cut,” said Woods. “And then on the defensive side of the ball, I just read my keys and it will take me right to the ball.”

Up next for Woods and the Indians this week will be another chance to pick up a region win, as North Side makes the trip to Chester County.