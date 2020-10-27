Local students build haunted house for school fundraiser

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Seniors at McKenzie High School are preparing for a screaming good time as they work to complete their second annual haunted house.

The spooky event serves as a fundraiser to benefit the Class of 2021’s Project Graduation.

Over the past two weeks, students have met after school to work on planning and to build sets for the haunted house.

The event will be held at the McKenzie Farmers’ Market on October 29, 30 and 31 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night, and admission will be $5 per person.

Safety guidelines for COVID-19 will be in place, and face masks will be required.

According to officials involved, over 2,000 thrill-seekers came through the house in 2019.