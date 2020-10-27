Week 10 Player of the Week: Kyilan Newbern

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood dual threat quarterback Kyilan Newbern secured the Player of the Week award for Week 10 of the season following his performance against South Side.

Newbern and the Tomcats unleashed a fury of offensive firepower over the Hawks, winning the game convincingly 57-13. Newbern stayed hot in the pocket all night long, finishing the contest with 3 touchdown passes.

It has been a unique transition into the starting quarterback role for the senior, but one that Newbern has successfully mastered up to this point in the season. Tuesday afternoon, the Tomcat quarterback explained specific ways he’s grown and developed since making the switch.

“Throwing, because at first I really couldn’t throw until Coach Smith came here,” said Newbern. “On my off days I watch film, I study the team. I trust my wide receivers on throwing plays, and we trust the O-line.”

Newbern and the Haywood offense get one last tune up before the postseason when they host Obion County this Friday night.