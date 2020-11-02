Caring for outdoor plants as colder weather approaches

JACKSON, Tenn. — The weather is starting to get colder, and there are some things you need to do to make sure you and your outdoor plants are prepared.

“A lot of the plants we put in pots on our patios and our front doors during the winter time are truly tropicals, and most of those will end up having damage if its gets below 50 degrees for too long,” Morris Nursery manager James Wick said.

Not all plants have to go inside, just the ones that would have a harder time adapting to the weather changes.

“If you’re buying them from a house plant wing, that can be grown as houseplants or outdoors, there’s a lot of plants we grow in the summer time outdoors, just kind of seasonally that are not adapted to the winters of our climate,” Wick said.

Wick says you don’t need to worry about damage to your plants after they move inside because they will be able to adapt to being indoors.

“They will likely shed some foliage and turn a little yellow and then come back, and that’s due to the light change from being outside to inside,” he said.

You should also spray your plants with a granular insecticide before bringing them indoors to make sure any bugs on your plants don’t make it inside your home during the move.