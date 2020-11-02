Top 5 Plays: Week 11

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 11 of the high school football season are as followed:

#5: North Side’s Aquontis Douglas picks off South Side’s Cole Britton.

#4: Peabody’s Carson Vandiver forces a fumble that is recovered by Ja’Darren Easley for a Golden Tide touchdown.

#3: The Milan offense executes in the red zone, capitalized by a Drew Smith two-point conversion.

#2: Dyersburg’s Dontavis Vaughn takes off through the Crockett County defense for a touchdown.

#1: McKenzie’s Jackson Cassidy airs it out to Will Latimer for a long touchdown pass.