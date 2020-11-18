John Schneider road show is heading to Camden

CAMDEN, Tenn.– A road show is headed to Camden this Saturday, November 21st.

John Schneider’s new movie ‘Stand On’ is getting ready to make its November debut.

Schneider wrote and directed the film which is a tribute piece to Smokey and the Bandit, which he appeared in after sneaking on set as a 16 year old and convincing them to give him a role.

The movie will be available for rent online but Schneider and his team has scheduled six classic drive-ins, and 4 are in Tennessee.

Cody McCarver along with their star and bars band will take the stage performing with Schneider at the venues.

“I am quite sure that people are going to love it and it’s about time we stop thinking about this present insanity and just had ourselves some good ole fashioned fun,” Schneider says.

Schneider says the movie is a total departure from our present reality and he thinks that’s exactly what we need during this time.