Educator of the Week: Cassie Cupples

HENDERSON, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Chester County Middle School teacher Cassie Cupples said an educator who was an inspiration to her growing up was her fifth grade teacher, who helped her through some of her learning struggles when she was a student.

“She showed me that no matter if it took me a little longer to get it, that I could still be successful and she never gave up on me. And I just want to be that inspiration for others,” Cupples said.

As a fifth grade teacher herself, she says her favorite part is seeing them succeed and being excited about it.

Cupples teaches math, and she has been at the middle school for all of her 11 years as a teacher. She says it can be hard to balance school and home life.

“I want to make a difference in students’ lives, and sometimes I probably take too much work home,” she said. “But I think that to get the results that I want and my students deserve, I think that is what it takes.”

Cupples is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for her, or any other nominee, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.