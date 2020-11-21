TN Voices host virtual Green Ribbon Gala

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Tennessee Voices Mental Health non-profit organization hosted its annual ‘Green Ribbon Gala’.

The gala was held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The gala showcased many entertainers and speakers.

City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger as well as other Tennessee leaders made an appearance speaking on the importance of mental health.

The gala raises funds in order to provide people with the support to continue advocating for Tennesseans impacted by mental health.

Andrea Chase received the Tipper Gore Legacy Award. Chase was from West Tennessee and worked for Carey Counseling until she passed away from COVID-19 complications.