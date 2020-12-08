Entertainment venue reopens in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Academic Enrichment Center is reopening its doors this month after COVID-19 disrupted most of the regular season.

On Saturday, December 19, Black Jacket Symphony will perform Prince’s “Purple Rain” album live in its entirety, along with other hits from the rock icon’s career.

Black Jacket Symphony has performed more than 35 classic rock albums over the past ten years, bringing unforgettable experiences to over a million music lovers across the U.S.

Precautions for COVID-19 will be in place, including socially-distanced seating.

Although The Dixie reports the 7:30 show is currently sold out, limited tickets are still available for the 2:30 show, ranging from $25 to $35 each.

To purchase tickets or to be placed on the waitlist, call the box office at (731) 986-2100.

For more information about the show or other upcoming events at The Dixie, click here.