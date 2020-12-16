Homeless face danger as temperature drops in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — As the temperature drops, the danger for the homeless increases.

Unfortunately, those who live outdoors are faced with a new struggle of survival when the weather gets colder. A local organization in Jackson aims to help to the best of their abilities.

“It’s very tragic and very unsettling to me. It’s all I have thought about today,” said Executive Director at Area Relief Ministries, Michael Roby.

According to investigators with the Jackson Police Department, a homeless man died in downtown Jackson early Tuesday morning. They say freezing weather conditions may have been a factor in his death.

“Literally within eye shot of where I work, and I had seen him just a few days before. He had come to our day shelter. We had given him socks boots and a sleeping bag and a big coat,” Roby said.

Roby says the man was wearing flip flops with socks when he came to the shelter for supplies just days before.

“When it goes from cool to cold and they weren’t ready for that and unable to find shelter,” Roby said.

ARM helps people with housing and Roby says the need and demand for clothing and shelter increases as the temperature drops. However, ARM is volunteer driven, so they have to be strict on taking in clients they serve.

“We can’t serve people that are a danger to themselves or others, and we hate turning them away, and when we do we try to give them sleeping bags, tents,” he said.

Roby also says they do their best to connect them with family, but struggle sometimes with those who are estranged, have mental disabilities and addictions.

“I just pray for them every night and give them every resource that I can and try to direct them as well as I can,” Roby said.

Roby encourages the community to help give and support to ARM as we head into winter.

“Please continue to pray for ministries that are out there continuing to serve the poor. If you feel so inclined to give to an individual, that’s fine, it really does help if you give through your church or through an organization,” Roby said.

He says they have a team currently working on getting a permanent shelter here in Jackson, and they hope to have it by March.

To learn more about Area Relief Ministries, visit their website.