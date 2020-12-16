Honor Society students hold canned food drive in Decatur County

PARSONS, Tenn. — A group of students at a local elementary school are making Christmas a little brighter for people who live in the community.

These kids with the Parsons Elementary School Honor Society are doing something special to give back to the community. They have been hard at work collecting cans of food which will go back to families in need in the Decatur County community.

The kids have been canvassing their neighborhoods as well as working with local grocers.

“We have 22 kids in our Honor Society this year, and we have been thinking about community projects to do,” said Danny Littles, teacher and head of the Honor Society. This annual event is called the “Yes We Can” food drive.

Littles says there are so many families in Decatur County that need help and many have been struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic and other economic situations.

“This year we did something special, where in the past we were happy with just, we didn’t really set a goal. It was just whatever we can get,” Littles said.

Littles says their goal was to collect 2,020 cans, but that goal was blown right out of the water.

More than 3,000 cans of food were collected by the kids of the Honor Society, as well as monetary donations of more than $2,000. And it’s all thanks to the kids.

“The people who don’t have a lot of food to eat, it’s important to us to give it to them so they can not starve, they can eat,” said Meera Patell, President of the Honor Society.

The kids say their favorite part of being a part of the Honor Society is getting the chance to lend a helping hand to those in need.

“The community has done a lot of things to help the school, and they need something to eat so that they don’t die and they can survive, especially because of the COVID,” said Khloe Miller, Vice President of the Honor Society.

Littles says his students are an energetic and helpful group of kids.

The WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team wants to congratulate these kids for their hard work and dedication for making sure no family goes hungry.