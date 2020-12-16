Lexington’s Wood signs with Duke football program

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Wednesday marked the early signing period for high school football players all across the country, a day where lifelong dreams of competing at the next level become a reality.

With friends and family there to support him, Lexington’s Connor Wood signed his official letter Wednesday afternoon to continue his athletic career next fall at Duke University.

During his time as the kicker for the Tigers, Wood posted a resume that included 4 All-Region selections, an All-State selection, and the title of Mr. Football Kicker of the Year Finalist for the 2020 season. Wood also leaves the Lexington program as the all time leader for field goals made, including a career long of 53 yards.

“This is four years of hard work and dedication,” said Wood. “It’s finally paying off and that’s something special. It’s not often the things you work this hard for pay off like this, and it’s just a special day. I’m just excited to get to work. You know it’s a different beast, college football is a whole new level, and I’m ready to take on that challenge.”

Along with impressive stats in 2020, Wood helped lead Lexington to a region title and an appearance in the Class 4A state semifinals.