Local church presents Dream Center with generous donation

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church makes a generous donation to a West Tennessee organization.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, located on Glass Street in Jackson, presented the Dream Center a check for $1,000.

The Dream Center in Jackson is an organization that provides shelter and services to women and children in need.

“Their church has a huge heart, and they wanted to do something to reach out and help the community ,and they decided to give the Dream Center a wonderful donation,” Pastor Reginald Currie said. “We felt it was necessary to reach out to one of the entities in the community that is serving and helping others in their time of need.”

Leaders with the Dream Center say they are grateful for the donation, and members with the church say their mission is to help others, especially during the holidays.