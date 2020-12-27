JEA works to repair Jackson outage

JACKSON, Tenn. — A utility pole on the 45 Bypass is being repaired by the Jackson Energy Authority. Service for approximately 2,000 telecom customers in Jackson was disrupted around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, when a vehicle took down the utility pole.

The restoration process is currently underway and the pole has been reset.

“It was an extensive outage for us and it continues. With the restoration process that’s underway right now they’ll redo each of the main units down through the line so they’ll be restoring 12 or so customers at a time every few minutes,” said Communications Manager for JEA, Steve Bowers.

Bowers says the restoration process will take a few hours and everyone will have services again soon.