Robert Hunter Pittman, age 30, resident of Henderson, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday morning, December 26, 2020.

Hunter was born October 16, 1990 in Memphis, Tennessee, the

son of David Franklin Pittman and Linda Dawne Warner. He

graduated from Fayette Academy in Somerville, Tennessee and

was employed as a truck driver for A&A Express, LLC. Hunter

was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Whiteville,

Tennessee and enjoyed woodworking and truck driving. He will

be remembered for being a loving son, brother, father and friend

to many.

Hunter is survived by his son, Robert Daniel Pittman; his mother,

Linda Dawne Warner of Bartlett, TN; his father, David Franklin

Pittman of Whiteville, TN; his brother, Nicholas Pittman; and the

mother of his child, Morgan Leigh Pickett.

Funeral Services for Hunter were held at 11 A.M. Wednesday,

December 30, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at

Oakland. The officiating ministers will be Bro. Ron Davidson and

Bro. Gary Frye. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery

in Whiteville, Tennessee.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Lance Doyle, Blane

Cossar, Bradley King, Marty Woods, Dylan Benard, Bill Butler,

Jeff Bruce, Mark Johnson and Freddie Carter.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at

www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.