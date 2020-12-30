Robert Hunter Pittman
Robert Hunter Pittman, age 30, resident of Henderson, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday morning, December 26, 2020.
Hunter was born October 16, 1990 in Memphis, Tennessee, the
son of David Franklin Pittman and Linda Dawne Warner. He
graduated from Fayette Academy in Somerville, Tennessee and
was employed as a truck driver for A&A Express, LLC. Hunter
was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Whiteville,
Tennessee and enjoyed woodworking and truck driving. He will
be remembered for being a loving son, brother, father and friend
to many.
Hunter is survived by his son, Robert Daniel Pittman; his mother,
Linda Dawne Warner of Bartlett, TN; his father, David Franklin
Pittman of Whiteville, TN; his brother, Nicholas Pittman; and the
mother of his child, Morgan Leigh Pickett.
Funeral Services for Hunter were held at 11 A.M. Wednesday,
December 30, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at
Oakland. The officiating ministers will be Bro. Ron Davidson and
Bro. Gary Frye. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery
in Whiteville, Tennessee.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Lance Doyle, Blane
Cossar, Bradley King, Marty Woods, Dylan Benard, Bill Butler,
Jeff Bruce, Mark Johnson and Freddie Carter.
