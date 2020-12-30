Tabatha Burns Lester and Dieturis Burns

Graveside Services for Mrs. Tabatha Burns Lester, age 52 and Dieturis Burns, age 28 both of Clarksdale, Mississippi and formerly of Milan, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021, 12 Noon at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Jackson, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. – 11:45 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at 1-877-FOR-SHAW or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com