Service, funeral procession honor West Tennessee soldier

CORINTH, Miss. — A service and funeral procession was held for a West Tennessee soldier, Army Cpl. Hayden Harris in Corinth, Mississippi Thursday.

Harris, an infantryman with the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, trained at Fort Benning, Georgia before he joined the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in July 2019.

According to the Associated Press, authorities found Harris’ body in a wooded area of Byram Township, New Jersey Saturday.

Harris was from Guys in McNairy County, and graduated from McNairy County High School in 2018.

Harris’ awards and decorations include two Army Achievement Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

Those who knew Harris say he was a good student, he was active in sports and loved to talk. Harris graduated Air Assault School in 2019.

According to the AP, authorities are holding a soldier, who they believe is responsible for Harris’ death.

The Army says that he was last heard from Thursday night, after he headed from Fort Drum to Watertown, New York.

Investigators say Harris was supposed to meet a fellow soldier for “some type of vehicle exchange,” but it’s believed he was abducted and killed by the soldier he was supposed to meet.

According to the AP, Pvt. Jamaal Mellish and a 16-year-old boy, whose identity has not been released, have been charged in the death of Harris.

The New Jersey Herald reports that the charges include first-degree murder and kidnapping, second-degree weapons charges, and more.

Harris was promoted from specialist to corporal following his death.

Harris was 20 years old.