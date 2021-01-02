Second wave of first responders receive COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Tenn. — Another round of first responders’ vaccinations took place Saturday.

The Jackson Madison County Regional Health Department distributed the COVID-19 vaccine to people included in the 1a2 phase.

Other healthcare providers in the community, as well as, funeral and mortuary staff received the vaccine.

A line was wrapped around outside the building at 9 a.m. Saturday morning for those eager to get the vaccine.

“If you work at a health care facility in Madison county but you live outside of Madison, you’re being vaccinated as part of that work group,” said Jackson-Madison County Health Department Director, Kim Tedford.

When 1a2 group is complete, the health department will be ready to move on to the 1b group and ready to start vaccinating teachers through out the county.