Additional death, 51 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a 42-year-old woman died January 3 due to complications of COVID-19.
The health department says a total of 145 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
In addition, the health department confirmed another 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 9,014.
Those patients range in age from 7-months-old to 93-years-old.
There are currently 31 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 5,423 (60.1%)
38301: 2,607 (28.9%)
38356: 147 (1.6%)
38391: 81 (0.9%)
38366: 149 (1.6%)
38343: 65 (0.7%)
38313: 205 (2.3%)
38392: 62 (0.7%)
38355: 28 (0.3%)
38362: 115 (1.3%)
38006: 5 (0.1%)
38302: 16 (0.2%)
38308: 16 (0.2%)
38378: 5 (0.1%)
38303: 4 (0.1%)
Unknown: 86 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,261 (25.1%)
White: 3,744 (41.5%)
Asian: 33 (0.4%)
Hispanic: 206 (2.3%)
Other/Multiracial: 148 (1.6%)
Unspecified: 2,622 (29.1%)
Gender:
Female: 5,021 (55.7%)
Male: 3,922 (43.5%)
Unknown: 71 (0.8%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 6,860 (76.1%)
Not recovered: 485 (5.4%)
Better: 766 (8.5%)
Unknown: 758 (8.4%)
Deaths: 145 (1.6%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 457 (5.1%)
11 – 20 years: 1,068 (11.8%)
21 – 30 years: 1,508 (16.7%)
31 – 40 years: 1,335 (14.8%)
41 – 50 years: 1,309 (14.5%)
51 – 60 years: 1,313 (14.6%)
61 – 70 years: 1,011 (11.2%)
71 – 80 years: 563 (6.3%)
80+: 371 (4.1%)
Unknown: 79 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.