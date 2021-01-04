Additional death, 51 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a 42-year-old woman died January 3 due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department says a total of 145 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

In addition, the health department confirmed another 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 9,014.

Those patients range in age from 7-months-old to 93-years-old.

There are currently 31 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,423 (60.1%)

38301: 2,607 (28.9%)

38356: 147 (1.6%)

38391: 81 (0.9%)

38366: 149 (1.6%)

38343: 65 (0.7%)

38313: 205 (2.3%)

38392: 62 (0.7%)

38355: 28 (0.3%)

38362: 115 (1.3%)

38006: 5 (0.1%)

38302: 16 (0.2%)

38308: 16 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 86 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,261 (25.1%)

White: 3,744 (41.5%)

Asian: 33 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 206 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 148 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,622 (29.1%)

Gender:

Female: 5,021 (55.7%)

Male: 3,922 (43.5%)

Unknown: 71 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,860 (76.1%)

Not recovered: 485 (5.4%)

Better: 766 (8.5%)

Unknown: 758 (8.4%)

Deaths: 145 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 457 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,068 (11.8%)

21 – 30 years: 1,508 (16.7%)

31 – 40 years: 1,335 (14.8%)

41 – 50 years: 1,309 (14.5%)

51 – 60 years: 1,313 (14.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,011 (11.2%)

71 – 80 years: 563 (6.3%)

80+: 371 (4.1%)

Unknown: 79 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.