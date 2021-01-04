Barbara Jean Floyd

Graveside funeral services for Barbara Jean Floyd, 80, will be held Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11:00 am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Brother Ronnie McClure officiating. Interment will follow the service. Mrs. Floyd, a retired licensed practical nurse (LPN), died Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Christian Care Center in McKenzie. She was born on August 24, 1940 in Humboldt, Tennessee to Joseph and Cora Kemp. She was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of 24 years with their anniversary on October 4. 1996, Norman D. Floyd of McKenzie, her daughters Teresa (Brian) Hawkins of Lakeland, TN and Melissa (Otis) Rowe of Jackson, TN, her sister Betty King of Humboldt, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.