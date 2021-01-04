Carolyn White Wardlaw Majkrzak, age 84, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of the late Jerome Majkrzak, departed this life Friday morning, January 1, 2021 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Carolyn was born October 6, 1936 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James Archie White and Eleanor Blanchard Hild White. She was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville where she was also the church secretary before her retirement and was a homemaker throughout her life. Carolyn was a great cook who enjoyed sewing, gardening and home decorating. She will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Mrs. Majkrzak is survived by her daughter, Jami Dalby (Randy) of Somerville, TN; three sons, Robert Wardlaw, Jr. (Cheryl) of Stantonville, TN, Martin Wardlaw (Vicki) of Dallas, TX and Daniel Wardlaw of Cordova, TN; her sister, Marilyn Traini (John) of Hershey, PA; her brother, James “Tony” White (Susan) of Grand Junction, TN; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Harold Wardlaw, Sr. who died on February 3, 1980 and by her second husband, Jerome Dennis Majkrzak who died December 17, 2015; her parents, James and Eleanor Hild White; her sister, Eleanor White and two grandsons, Trey Wardlaw and Joey Wardlaw.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Majkrzak will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. The officiating minister will be Father Robert Favazza, pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Fayette Cares, P.O. Box 326, Somerville, TN 38068 or Alzheimer’s Association, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117 (Alz.org)

