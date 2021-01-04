It is with deep sadness that the family of James Delbert Holman II, better known to the family and friends as Jimbo and Beast, passed away peacefully at his home in Kenton, TN on December 25, 2020.

Jimbo was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on September 21, 1964 to the late Delbert Holman and Becky Lou Holman. Jimbo attended St. Petersburg Vocational School where he excelled in his training as a machinist. He lived and worked in the Jackson, Tennessee area most of his life. He enjoyed fishing, boating, going to the Tennessee River, NASCAR racing, and a passion for Harley Davidson Motorcycles.

His greatest joy came from spending time with his family and friends. His laughter was infectious, he never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone in need. He was kindhearted, always smiling, gave the biggest bear hugs and had a heart bigger than life itself.

He was survived by his wife, Marlene Holman, sisters Lisa (Franklin) Hurt, Lani Holman, Rebecca (Kenny) Branch, and Katie Vandiver. He also leaves a stepdaughter, Miranda (Jon) Fullington and his beloved dog, Char-lee, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James D. and Becky Holman, Maternal Grandparents, Lloyd B. and Arzella Elliott, Paternal Grandparents, William and Sadie Holman, Brother Gary Don Holman, and great nephew, Jason Wesley Atkinson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, 2135 Highway 45 By-Pass, Jackson, TN 38305.

SERVICES: A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111

www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com