‘Rapid response list’ gives Madison Co. residents quicker access to vaccine

JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday is the first day the COVID-19 vaccine “rapid response list” is now available to the public.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department occasionally has leftover COVID-19 vaccines that must be distributed within a certain time frame before it expires.

“We’re calling this a rapid response list, and let me tell you why,” said the health department’s regional director Kim Tedford. “Just like the situation we were in Wednesday night, the state notified us about getting some vaccine that was going to go bad at 2 a.m.”

Tedford says this is what prompted them to come up with the idea.

“Between us and the hospital, we reached out, tried to get 200 people there to get the vaccine starting about 8 o’clock that night, and we worked until 11 to get that group vaccinated,” Tedford said.

Moving forward, healthcare workers will pull from the list when necessary to vaccinate those who are requesting it.

The rapid response list is available to anyone that would like to join, with a few stipulations.

You must be at least 18-years-old and a Madison County resident.

Also, you have to be immediately reached by phone and once you receive that phone call, you have to make it to the health department within 30 minutes.

“Your name is going to be on that website, so it’s going to be visible to anybody that goes there,” Tedford said. “Your contact information will not be visible.”

The rapid response list sign up can be accessed on the the health department’s website here.

Once you click on it, it will take you to the page asking if you fit the requirements. After that, it directs you to the page that prompts you to enter your name, date of birth, address, etc. Once you click submit, you are all set.

As of Monday afternoon, hundreds have already signed up for the list, so if you’d like to be added, do so as soon as possible.