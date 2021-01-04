Robert Randel Voyles, known to everyone as “Hollywood”, a resident of LaGrange, Tennessee and native of Fayette County, died peacefully at his home on Friday morning, January 1, 2021.

Mr. Voyles was born in Salzburg, Austria, the son of the late Audie Voyles and Margaret Helen Krsek Voyles. Randy will be remembered for his love of horses, the outdoors and hanging with friends and family. He was an admired and accomplished horseman, rider, trainer and team roper. He had many great talents of working and training horses. Randy won a World Team Roper Championship many years ago.

Randy is survived by his son, Robert Brandon Voyles of LaGrange, TN; two grandsons, Seth Nicholas Price of Somerville, TN and Tyler Dylan Black of Oakland, TN; three sisters, Simone Ferge of Somerville, TN, Sylvia Kee (Ray) of LaGrange, TN and Vicki Thompson of Somerville, TN; two brothers, Jeff Voyles of Somerville, TN and Rick Voyles (Dana) of Somerville, TN; and a great number of nieces and nephews.

The family requests that any memorials be sent in memory of Randy to the foundation of their choice.

A private graveside service for Mr. Voyles was held at the LaGrange Cemetery in LaGrange, Tennessee.

Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.