Ruth Elizabeth Ezell Yates, 96, of Jackson, TN passed away on December 26, 2020. She was born October 2, 1924 to Will and Bula Mitchell Ezell in the Christmasville Community near Trezevant, TN in Carroll County.Ruth grew up on the family farm with four older siblings: James Ezell, Finis Ezell, Audra Ezell Essery, and Mildred Ezell Scates. She loved the game of basketball and started playing at a young age in elementary school. She was on the Trezevant High School basketball team and graduated with her class of 23 on May 13, 1943. After graduation she went to work at the Milan Arsenal where she met her best friend of 77 years, Dean Jacobs. Once moving to Jackson, she attended West Tennessee Business College. Ruth began her successful career at Tennessee Valley Authority in 1946, retiring in 1984 after 38 years of service. She married George Carl Yates, Jr. on April 1, 1948 and they had three children. George and Ruth were married for 32 years until George’s death in 1980.Ruth Yates was a devout Christian lady. She was a long-time member of West Jackson Baptist Church and Englewood Baptist Church. She loved unconditionally and was a dedicated and devoted wife, mother, grandma, and friend. Her greatest pleasures were watching her family of athletes play softball, baseball, basketball and compete in gymnastics. She enjoyed traveling adventures with her family and friends, which included numerous Ricky Van Shelton concerts. She was a member of the RVS Fan Club from 1987-2006.She is survived by her three children; Ricky Yates (Melinda) ofJackson, TN, Greg Yates (Paula) of Jackson, TN, and Lori Bernstein (Mark) of Salt Lake City, UT; nine grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and one great great grandson.A very special thank you to her caregivers, Shirley Pearl Cox, and the late Brenda Hazelwood.Due to the current COVID-19 conditions, the family will have a private “Celebration of Life” service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be directed to a local charity of choice.

