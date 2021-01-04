On the morning of December 25, 2020, Virginia Burris Kissell of Jackson, TN., died at the age of 91.
Virginia was born to Dewey and Mae Burris August 3, 1929, in Rockwood, TN. She was married to E.B. Kissell Jr. in 1963. He preceded her in death in 1997. Virginia worked for over 30 years as a travel consultant in Memphis, TN. She loved traveling but her greatest passion was sewing. When Virginia was not serving in her church, she was busy caring for her neighbors. For years she taught children in Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was a member of North Jackson Church of Christ and a former member of Ellendale Church of Christ in Bartlett, TN.
She is survived by a son, Vann Kissell (Norma) of Jackson, Tn. Mrs. Kissell also leaves 3 grandsons and 7 great grandchildren, Brian and Brittany Kissell and children Sam, Drew and Miles of Troy, TN.; David and Laurie Kissell and children, Knox and Collins of Clarksville, TN.; and Mark and Savannah Kissell and children, Lyla and Dane of Troy, TN. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed seeing them spend time together.
SERVICES: The family appreciates the generous support from family and friends, but considering the COVID-19 pandemic, they have decided it is best to have a private service with the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to North Jackson church of Christ, 2780 Hwy 45 Bypass, Jackson, TN 38305 or Ellendale Church of Christ, 7365 US-70, Bartlett, TN 38133 or Young Life at www.younglife.org.
Arrington Funeral Directors,148 W. University Parkway 668.1111 and www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Virginia was born to Dewey and Mae Burris August 3, 1929, in Rockwood, TN. She was married to E.B. Kissell Jr. in 1963. He preceded her in death in 1997. Virginia worked for over 30 years as a travel consultant in Memphis, TN. She loved traveling but her greatest passion was sewing. When Virginia was not serving in her church, she was busy caring for her neighbors. For years she taught children in Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was a member of North Jackson Church of Christ and a former member of Ellendale Church of Christ in Bartlett, TN.
She is survived by a son, Vann Kissell (Norma) of Jackson, Tn. Mrs. Kissell also leaves 3 grandsons and 7 great grandchildren, Brian and Brittany Kissell and children Sam, Drew and Miles of Troy, TN.; David and Laurie Kissell and children, Knox and Collins of Clarksville, TN.; and Mark and Savannah Kissell and children, Lyla and Dane of Troy, TN. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed seeing them spend time together.
SERVICES: The family appreciates the generous support from family and friends, but considering the COVID-19 pandemic, they have decided it is best to have a private service with the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to North Jackson church of Christ, 2780 Hwy 45 Bypass, Jackson, TN 38305 or Ellendale Church of Christ, 7365 US-70, Bartlett, TN 38133 or Young Life at www.younglife.org.
Arrington Funeral Directors,148 W. University Parkway 668.1111 and www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com