Dorothy Lavera Mea, age 82, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital after a courageous battle with COVID-19.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a Graveside Funeral Service will be conducted at Highland Memorial Gardens on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. with Reverend Chris Rigby of First Baptist Church of Alamo, TN officiating. Burial to follow in the Highland Memorial Gardens. A visitation for the Mea family will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the Bells Funeral Home and strict COVID protocols will be in place.

Dorothy was born on February 5, 1938 in Braggadocio, MO to the late Johnny and Dolly Vaugh Pullam. She was a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Also preceding her in death was her first husband: Jimmy Lee Ramsey and second husband: James Mea, Sr; one granddaughter: Rachel Davis; three brothers: Gene Johnson, Clemath Pullam, J.B. Pullam; and two sisters: Earline Turpen and Betty Shelton.

Dorothy is survived by her children: James Mea (Crystal) of Bells, TN, Melinda Ramsey Gonzalez (Ev) of Waco, TX and Angela Ramsey of Jackson, TN; one brother: James Pullam of Caruthersville, MO; She leaves behind a legacy of five grandchildren: Allison Gonzalez and Ashley Gonzalez of Waco, TX, Hunter Mea of Bells, TN, Justin Davis of Salem, MO and Brittany Tharp of Savannah, TN; and three great-grandchildren: Kaden and Dacen Davis of Salem, MO and Leela Tharp of Savannah, TN and many other family members and friends.