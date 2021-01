Graveside service for Roscoe Alphonso Jackson, Jr., age 73, will be Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Bolivar, TN.

Mr. Jackson died on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at his residence.

Visitation for Mr. Jackson will be Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.