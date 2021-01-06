90 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 9,167 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 90 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Wednesday.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 9,167.

Those patients range in age from 1-year-old to 87-years-old.

There are currently 22 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department says a total of 145 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,510 (60.1%)

38301: 2,658 (29%)

38356: 150 (1.6%)

38391: 81 (0.9%)

38366: 151 (1.6%)

38343: 66 (0.7%)

38313: 205 (2.2%)

38392: 64 (0.7%)

38355: 28 (0.3%)

38362: 118 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 16 (0.2%)

38308: 16 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 4 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 90 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,315 (25.3%)

White: 3,825 (41.7%)

Asian: 33 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 206 (2.2%)

Other/Multiracial: 151 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,637 (28.8%)

Gender:

Female: 5,105 (55.7%)

Male: 3,978 (43.4%)

Unknown: 84 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,903 (75.3%)

Not recovered: 551 (6%)

Better: 845 (9.2%)

Unknown: 723 (7.9%)

Deaths: 145 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 468 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,082 (11.8%)

21 – 30 years: 1,519 (16.6%)

31 – 40 years: 1,355 (14.8%)

41 – 50 years: 1,336 (14.6%)

51 – 60 years: 1,337 (14.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,025 (11.2%)

71 – 80 years: 570 (6.2%)

80+: 381 (4.1%)

Unknown: 94 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.