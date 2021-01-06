90 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 9,167 total

Kyle Peppers

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 90 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Wednesday.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 9,167.

Those patients range in age from 1-year-old to 87-years-old.

There are currently 22 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department says a total of 145 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 5,510 (60.1%)
  • 38301: 2,658 (29%)
  • 38356: 150 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 81 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 151 (1.6%)
  • 38343: 66 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 205 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 64 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 28 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 118 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 16 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 16 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38340: 4 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 90 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 2,315 (25.3%)
  • White: 3,825 (41.7%)
  • Asian: 33 (0.4%)
  • Hispanic: 206 (2.2%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 151 (1.6%)
  • Unspecified: 2,637 (28.8%)

Gender:

  • Female: 5,105 (55.7%)
  • Male: 3,978 (43.4%)
  • Unknown: 84 (0.9%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 6,903 (75.3%)
  • Not recovered: 551 (6%)
  • Better: 845 (9.2%)
  • Unknown: 723 (7.9%)
  • Deaths: 145 (1.6%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 468 (5.1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,082 (11.8%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,519 (16.6%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,355 (14.8%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,336 (14.6%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,337 (14.6%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,025 (11.2%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 570 (6.2%)
  • 80+: 381 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 94 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

