90 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 9,167 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 90 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Wednesday.
The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 9,167.
Those patients range in age from 1-year-old to 87-years-old.
There are currently 22 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department says a total of 145 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 5,510 (60.1%)
- 38301: 2,658 (29%)
- 38356: 150 (1.6%)
- 38391: 81 (0.9%)
- 38366: 151 (1.6%)
- 38343: 66 (0.7%)
- 38313: 205 (2.2%)
- 38392: 64 (0.7%)
- 38355: 28 (0.3%)
- 38362: 118 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 16 (0.2%)
- 38308: 16 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38303: 4 (0.1%)
- 38340: 4 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 90 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,315 (25.3%)
- White: 3,825 (41.7%)
- Asian: 33 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 206 (2.2%)
- Other/Multiracial: 151 (1.6%)
- Unspecified: 2,637 (28.8%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,105 (55.7%)
- Male: 3,978 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 84 (0.9%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 6,903 (75.3%)
- Not recovered: 551 (6%)
- Better: 845 (9.2%)
- Unknown: 723 (7.9%)
- Deaths: 145 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 468 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,082 (11.8%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,519 (16.6%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,355 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,336 (14.6%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,337 (14.6%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,025 (11.2%)
- 71 – 80 years: 570 (6.2%)
- 80+: 381 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 94 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.