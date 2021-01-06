JMCSS reveals plan for second half of school year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System says they will continue their hybrid schedule.

JMCSS Chief of Staff Greg Hammond explains how they got through the first half of year of learning during a pandemic.

“COVID presented several challenges. The biggest challenge is parents want their students to be in class five days a week,” Hammond said.

Hammond says that option is difficult due to coronavirus safety protocols. He says it comes with its difficulties.

“Teaching both in-person and virtually, to do that simultaneously creates some challenges,” said Hammond. “Right now Dr. King is meeting this month with his teacher cabinet, so that is 24 representatives from each perspective, from each of the schools that will be able to provide feedback from the teacher perspective.”

Hammond says for the second half of the year, there are some the things parents should know.

He says it’s important you stay in contact with your child’s teacher.

“Whether you have questions about assignments, scheduling, just that circle of communication is very important,” said Hammond. “It’s the season for the sniffles and such, so any other year a parent might just give their kid some Tylenol and send them off to school. You can’t do that during a pandemic. We want to do what we can to keep our students and teachers safe.”

As a reminder, Hammond says it’s best to reach out to your child’s teacher if you have any questions.