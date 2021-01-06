Lois R. Wilson, age 81, died Sunday, January 3, 2021 at West TN Veterans Home after a long illness. She was born the daughter of Thomas and Geneva Gahan of San Antonio, TX. She was retired as a civilian and military nurse serving in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years retiring the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. She was an outstanding nurse student at Loma Linda University Medical Center, and she loved her farm animals, she enjoyed painting, drawing, knitting, and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Larry Wilson of Jackson, TN; one son, Charles (Ellen) Bradshaw of Concord, NC; three daughters, Monica Bradshaw of Jackson, TN; Lori Wilson and Tanya Dye of Forrest City AR; and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son, James (Jimmy) Bradshaw and one grandchild, Samuel Bradshaw.

Pallbearers to serve are Benjamin Phillips, Samuel Phillips, Marty Phillips, Robert Sanders, Tim Dill, and Kevin Alexander.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Birth Choice at 391 Wallace Road, Jackson, TN 38305 or Alzheimer’s Association Mid-South Chapter, 478 Craighead Street-Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37204.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. with a funeral service following at Arrington Funeral Directors with Dr. Jerry Welch officiating. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery with full military honors.

Masks and Social Distancing protocols will be followed for this service.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111

www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com