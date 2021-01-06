Lowell D. Thomas

Heaven gained a humble, yet magnificent angel with the passing of Lowell Thomas on Sunday, January 3, 2021. A native of Paris, he passed away at home, on the farm where he was born, 90 years ago. His celebration of life will be 2:00 PM Sunday, January 10, 2021 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Beal of Oak Hill Union Church where Lowell was a devout member officiating. The public is asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing if attending the celebration of life service.

Lowell D. Thomas was born April 13, 1930 in Paris, Tennessee to the late Elam Frank Thomas and the late Lena May Hawkins Thomas. On September 12, 1955 he married Dorothy Rogers Thomas and she preceded him in death on August 22, 2015.

The hardest working and most selfless man his children/family have ever known, Lowell stayed a humble man, never fully realizing how extraordinary he actually was. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1953-1955 stationed in Alaska. He resided in Arizona for many years, and was so happy to return to his childhood hometown. To meet him was to like/trust him, to know him was to love him. He had a great interest in studying history and geography, as was evidenced by the 2 giant maps attached to his bedroom wall. He enjoyed his garden, and was gentle and kind to animals, and always happy to hear from or see his kids and grandkids.

Lowell is survived by four daughters: Karen (Duane) Fleagle of Gilbert, AZ, Kathy (John) Akins and Kimbery Palmer of Queen Creek, AZ, and Beth (Jim) Schmidt of Cottage Grove, TN; two sons: David (Michelle) Thomas of Paris, TN and Mark (Jaynann) Thomas of Portland, OR; twenty-three grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Lowell was also preceded in death by a sister, Camille Perry and a brother, Lucien Thomas.